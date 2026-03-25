Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.94. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $14.6630, with a volume of 2,482,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HMY. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

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Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,289,000 after buying an additional 3,806,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12,337.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,795,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 4,757,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 736,233 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

Further Reading

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