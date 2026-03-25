Token Cat (TC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($289.1574) per share and revenue of $129.9760 million for the quarter.

Token Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Token Cat has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Token Cat in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Token Cat

(Get Free Report)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business.

Further Reading

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