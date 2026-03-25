Token Cat (TC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Token Cat (NASDAQ:TCGet Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($289.1574) per share and revenue of $129.9760 million for the quarter.

Token Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Token Cat has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Token Cat in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Token Cat

About Token Cat

(Get Free Report)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC)

Receive News & Ratings for Token Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Token Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.