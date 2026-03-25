Steakholder Foods (STKH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($16.00) per share for the quarter.

Steakholder Foods Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STKH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 6,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Steakholder Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steakholder Foods, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol STKH, is a developer of cultivated meat and fat products based on cellular agriculture and 3D bioprinting technologies. The company focuses on producing structured, whole-cut meat and fat components by cultivating animal cells in controlled bioreactors, offering an alternative to conventionally farmed meat with the goal of reducing environmental impact and improving food safety.

Originally founded as MeaTech 3D in Israel, the company rebranded to Steakholder Foods in early 2022 and completed its public listing on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Further Reading

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