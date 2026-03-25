Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,407. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stran & Company, Inc. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 102.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.