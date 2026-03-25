Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Wi-LAN had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 35.06%.The business had revenue of $38.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million.

Wi-LAN Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wi-LAN has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $94.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

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About Wi-LAN

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Wi-LAN Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS as QTRHF, is a Canadian technology company specializing in licensing and monetizing intellectual property in the semiconductor and wireless communications sectors. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, the company acquires, develops and licenses patents covering a range of technologies, with particular emphasis on standards-based innovations in cellular networking, Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Through patent sales and licensing agreements, Wi-LAN seeks to generate revenue from its extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies.

Originally founded in 1992, Wi-LAN has evolved its business model from technology development to intellectual property management and enforcement.

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