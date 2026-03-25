Analyzing Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH)

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XCHG and Greenland Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 1 0 0 1.50 Greenland Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XCHG and Greenland Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG $42.20 million 1.66 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -14.69 Greenland Technologies $90.69 million 0.15 $14.07 million $0.98 0.78

Greenland Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenland Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XCHG and Greenland Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A Greenland Technologies 5.44% 7.74% 4.05%

Volatility & Risk

XCHG has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenland Technologies has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats XCHG on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCHG

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XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

About Greenland Technologies

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Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

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