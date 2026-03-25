Financial Analysis: Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) & Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) and Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Greenbriar Sustainable Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power -7.04% 9.66% 3.13% Greenbriar Sustainable Living N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northland Power and Greenbriar Sustainable Living, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 3 4 0 2.57 Greenbriar Sustainable Living 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power $1.74 billion 2.50 -$116.83 million ($0.49) -33.98 Greenbriar Sustainable Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -2.54

This table compares Northland Power and Greenbriar Sustainable Living”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northland Power. Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenbriar Sustainable Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Greenbriar Sustainable Living shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northland Power beats Greenbriar Sustainable Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest 3.4 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Greenbriar Sustainable Living

(Get Free Report)

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp. and changed its name to Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. in November 2023. Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.