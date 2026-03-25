TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELA. Loop Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

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TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 272.13%. The business had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $40,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 97,318 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 7,714,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 161.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TELA Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting TELA Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported record revenue growth for Q4 and full-year 2025, showing improvement in sales momentum that management says underpins its commercial transformation. GlobeNewswire Release Yahoo Highlights

Reported record revenue growth for Q4 and full-year 2025, showing improvement in sales momentum that management says underpins its commercial transformation. Positive Sentiment: Company guided to at least ~8% revenue growth in 2026 and emphasized advancing its commercial transformation, which gives a concrete growth target investors can model. Seeking Alpha: Guidance

Company guided to at least ~8% revenue growth in 2026 and emphasized advancing its commercial transformation, which gives a concrete growth target investors can model. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party notes and transcripts provide detail on the call and results for parsing management commentary and execution milestones; useful for due diligence but not new headline items. InsiderMonkey Transcript MSN Transcript

Third?party notes and transcripts provide detail on the call and results for parsing management commentary and execution milestones; useful for due diligence but not new headline items. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports flagged a “large increase” in March in some feeds, but the published figures appear inconsistent (showing zero shares / NaN), so treat those data points with caution until verified. (No reliable link available.)

Short-interest reports flagged a “large increase” in March in some feeds, but the published figures appear inconsistent (showing zero shares / NaN), so treat those data points with caution until verified. (No reliable link available.) Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of -$0.16 narrowly missed one consensus reference point of -$0.155 (a slight miss that can still trigger negative sentiment in a thin?traded, low?float name). Market reaction reflects sensitivity to even small earnings variances. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Reported EPS of -$0.16 narrowly missed one consensus reference point of -$0.155 (a slight miss that can still trigger negative sentiment in a thin?traded, low?float name). Market reaction reflects sensitivity to even small earnings variances. Negative Sentiment: Small market cap, low share price, and the company trading below longer?term moving averages make the stock more volatile and vulnerable to downside on mixed results; investors will watch cadence of commercial execution and cash runway closely. (See company metrics in trading summary supplied to you.)

Small market cap, low share price, and the company trading below longer?term moving averages make the stock more volatile and vulnerable to downside on mixed results; investors will watch cadence of commercial execution and cash runway closely. (See company metrics in trading summary supplied to you.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks noted the Q4 loss but framed it against estimates (reported -$0.16 vs Zacks -$0.18), highlighting how different benchmarks can create mixed headlines and short?term volatility. Zacks Note

About TELA Bio

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TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial?stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.

The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.

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