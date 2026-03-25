Serum (SRM) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $410.82 thousand and approximately $159.73 thousand worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,487.03 or 1.01278459 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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