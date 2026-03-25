Wrapped TAO Price Up 33.9% This Week (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for about $359.02 or 0.00508645 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,487.03 or 1.01278459 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO launched on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 105,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 105,467.12413878. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 335.09602804 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,299,906.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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