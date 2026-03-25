Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI)

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 349.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

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Blaize Trading Up 20.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BZAI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 39,692,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Blaize has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blaize by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 2,695,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blaize by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,343,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 813,121 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Blaize Company Profile

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Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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