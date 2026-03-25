D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NRSN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroSense Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

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NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:NRSN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,974. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRSN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

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