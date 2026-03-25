iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 122,019 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the February 26th total of 364,920 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 828,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 828,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,939. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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