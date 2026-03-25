Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of RSI traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.78. 25,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,931. The stock has a market capitalization of C$869.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.89. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.29.

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Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of C$298.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5597668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

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Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

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