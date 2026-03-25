Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RQI opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

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