Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 1,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,954. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

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Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: PSF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of preferred and other hybrid securities, combining the liquidity of an exchange-traded vehicle with a specialized income strategy.

The fund’s primary business activity is investing in preferred stocks, bank capital instruments, trust preferreds and other hybrid capital structures issued by U.S.

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Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF)

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