Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $13.39.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 84,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

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