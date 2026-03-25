Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the RV manufacturer on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

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Thor Industries Trading Up 0.5%

THO opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

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Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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