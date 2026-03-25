Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore

Equities research analysts at Evercore started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DMRA. Zacks Research raised Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 3.9%

Institutional Trading of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Shares of DMRA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,911. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRA. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth $49,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company developing small?molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin?3, an extracellular carbohydrate?binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase?like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin?3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin?3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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