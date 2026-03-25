Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

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Braze Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,186. Braze has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $125,129.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,692,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,355.69. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $447,172.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,491,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,034,289.14. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,661. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Braze by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 821.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Braze

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong growth outlook — Revenue came in at $205.17M (up ~27.9% YoY) and topped consensus; management emphasized AI-driven momentum and raised forward revenue expectations, which drove the post-earnings rally. Businesswire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue beat and strong growth outlook — Revenue came in at $205.17M (up ~27.9% YoY) and topped consensus; management emphasized AI-driven momentum and raised forward revenue expectations, which drove the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple buy ratings/reaffirmations remain — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $50 PT and Canaccord issued a buy, both supporting upside case despite volatility. These stand as potential support for the stock if execution continues. Benzinga: Needham Reaffirmed AmericanBankingNews: Canaccord Buy

Multiple buy ratings/reaffirmations remain — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $50 PT and Canaccord issued a buy, both supporting upside case despite volatility. These stand as potential support for the stock if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call transcripts available — Slides, press release and call transcripts were posted (useful for modeling guidance and margin trajectory). Slide Deck / Press Release Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Full materials and call transcripts available — Slides, press release and call transcripts were posted (useful for modeling guidance and margin trajectory). Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Several entries show anomalous “0 shares/NaN” figures; treat short-interest signals with caution until clearer data is published.

Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Several entries show anomalous “0 shares/NaN” figures; treat short-interest signals with caution until clearer data is published. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Reported EPS was $0.10, below consensus (~$0.14 / $0.115), which raises near-term profitability concerns despite top-line strength. MarketBeat: Earnings Details

EPS miss — Reported EPS was $0.10, below consensus (~$0.14 / $0.115), which raises near-term profitability concerns despite top-line strength. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts — Citizens JMP lowered its PT from $68 to $35 (still “market outperform”) and Piper Sandler cut its PT to $27; these reductions are pressuring sentiment despite the continued “buy/overweight” stances. Benzinga: PT Cuts

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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