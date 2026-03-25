TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Zacks reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 272.13%.

Here are the key takeaways from TELA Bio’s conference call:

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Company completed a major commercial rebuild, expanding to roughly ~90 sales reps (40% hired in the last six months), new sales leadership, territory realignment and a redesigned 2026 compensation plan intended to drive deeper account penetration.

Company completed a major commercial rebuild, expanding to roughly (40% hired in the last six months), new sales leadership, territory realignment and a redesigned 2026 compensation plan intended to drive deeper account penetration. Financial momentum: TELA delivered 16% revenue growth in 2025 with a record Q4 of $20.9M and strong unit growth (OviTex units +20% Q4, +22% FY), and guided to at least +8% revenue growth in 2026 with Q1 ~ $18.5M.

Financial momentum: TELA delivered with a record Q4 of $20.9M and strong unit growth (OviTex units +20% Q4, +22% FY), and guided to at least with Q1 ~ $18.5M. Improving unit economics and balance sheet: gross margin rose to 68% for the year, LiquiFix revenue more than tripled year-over-year in Q4, and the company ended 2025 with $50.8M cash after refinancing debt and raising capital.

Improving unit economics and balance sheet: gross margin rose to 68% for the year, LiquiFix revenue more than tripled year-over-year in Q4, and the company ended 2025 with after refinancing debt and raising capital. Product and clinical progress: launched OviTex LTR (long-term resorbable), advanced the LiquiFix fixation product, enrolled first patients in the hiatal hernia ECHO trial, and promoted an experienced CMO to support surgeon engagement and evidence generation.

Product and clinical progress: launched OviTex LTR (long-term resorbable), advanced the LiquiFix fixation product, enrolled first patients in the hiatal hernia ECHO trial, and promoted an experienced CMO to support surgeon engagement and evidence generation. Near-term execution risks remain: guidance is deliberately conservative due to large cohorts of new reps still ramping, mixed-product ASP pressure from shifting procedure mix, contract conversion complexity, territory restructures and Q1 seasonality/weather disruptions that could pressure short-term results.

TELA Bio Price Performance

TELA Bio stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

TELA Bio News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Reported record revenue growth for Q4 and full-year 2025, showing improvement in sales momentum that management says underpins its commercial transformation. GlobeNewswire Release Yahoo Highlights

Reported record revenue growth for Q4 and full-year 2025, showing improvement in sales momentum that management says underpins its commercial transformation. Positive Sentiment: Company guided to at least ~8% revenue growth in 2026 and emphasized advancing its commercial transformation, which gives a concrete growth target investors can model. Seeking Alpha: Guidance

Company guided to at least ~8% revenue growth in 2026 and emphasized advancing its commercial transformation, which gives a concrete growth target investors can model. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party notes and transcripts provide detail on the call and results for parsing management commentary and execution milestones; useful for due diligence but not new headline items. InsiderMonkey Transcript MSN Transcript

Third?party notes and transcripts provide detail on the call and results for parsing management commentary and execution milestones; useful for due diligence but not new headline items. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports flagged a “large increase” in March in some feeds, but the published figures appear inconsistent (showing zero shares / NaN), so treat those data points with caution until verified. (No reliable link available.)

Short-interest reports flagged a “large increase” in March in some feeds, but the published figures appear inconsistent (showing zero shares / NaN), so treat those data points with caution until verified. (No reliable link available.) Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of -$0.16 narrowly missed one consensus reference point of -$0.155 (a slight miss that can still trigger negative sentiment in a thin?traded, low?float name). Market reaction reflects sensitivity to even small earnings variances. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Reported EPS of -$0.16 narrowly missed one consensus reference point of -$0.155 (a slight miss that can still trigger negative sentiment in a thin?traded, low?float name). Market reaction reflects sensitivity to even small earnings variances. Negative Sentiment: Small market cap, low share price, and the company trading below longer?term moving averages make the stock more volatile and vulnerable to downside on mixed results; investors will watch cadence of commercial execution and cash runway closely. (See company metrics in trading summary supplied to you.)

Small market cap, low share price, and the company trading below longer?term moving averages make the stock more volatile and vulnerable to downside on mixed results; investors will watch cadence of commercial execution and cash runway closely. (See company metrics in trading summary supplied to you.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks noted the Q4 loss but framed it against estimates (reported -$0.16 vs Zacks -$0.18), highlighting how different benchmarks can create mixed headlines and short?term volatility. Zacks Note

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting TELA Bio this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 161.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 551.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 72,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

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TELA Bio Company Profile

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TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial?stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.

The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.

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