Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and $133.73 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00330031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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