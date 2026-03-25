IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $24.0575. IHI shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 1,675 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised IHI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHICY

IHI Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.66.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

About IHI

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IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

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