Forrester Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Price Performance
FORR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 42,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,047. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Forrester Research
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.
Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.
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