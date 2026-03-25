Forrester Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

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Forrester Research Price Performance

FORR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 42,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,047. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Forrester Research had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 30.07%.Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Forrester Research

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

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