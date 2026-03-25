GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG) Short Interest Update

GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,302 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the February 26th total of 19,584 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GigCapital7 Trading Down 0.0%

GIG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,492. GigCapital7 has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $354.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 0.05.

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GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIG. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in GigCapital7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GigCapital7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital7 during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital7 during the fourth quarter worth $562,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigCapital7 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on GigCapital7

GigCapital7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital7, Inc (NASDAQ: GIG) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank check corporation, it was formed solely to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in March 2021.

GigCapital7 has not generated revenue from operations and currently holds its offering proceeds in trust while it evaluates potential targets.

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