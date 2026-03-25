Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 87.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,826 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the February 26th total of 22,843 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FID stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,353. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth. FID was launched on Aug 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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