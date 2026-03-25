Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $39.19 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,571.91 or 1.00012820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 6th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 27,310,026,140 coins and its circulating supply is 27,309,906,382 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspaunchained. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 27,308,691,867.83942. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03620376 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $23,249,545.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

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