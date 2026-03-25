Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $22.62. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.7450, with a volume of 1,158,462 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

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Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,057,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,972 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,310,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,253,000 after buying an additional 719,304 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,254,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,766,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,012,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,657,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 799,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

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