Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $49.9860, with a volume of 81167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.5780.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKOMY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research raised Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tokio Marine presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $15.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine is a Tokyo?headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan’s largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk?management services. Tokio Marine’s operations encompass both life and non?life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group’s core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.