American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $166.17 and last traded at $165.3640, with a volume of 484735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

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American Tower Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.16%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in American Tower by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $2,871,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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