Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 51057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFH. Citizens Jmp raised Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $998.38. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,487,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single?family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi?custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master?planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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