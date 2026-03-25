Short Interest in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Rises By 513.2%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 863,305 shares, an increase of 513.2% from the February 26th total of 140,796 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,335.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,004. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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