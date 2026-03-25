Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,145 shares, a growth of 559.1% from the February 26th total of 2,298 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIY remained flat at $17.45 on Wednesday. 34,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

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About Hengan International Group

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Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People’s Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan’s offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group’s vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China’s leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

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