Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Short Interest Up 463.6% in March

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 265,843 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the February 26th total of 47,169 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 249,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,761,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 934,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 486,278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000.

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Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVIG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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