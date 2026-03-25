Ethereum (ETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.97 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,158.68 or 0.03047255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion and approximately $18.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,691,549 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has initially gained recognition through initial coin offerings (ICOs).”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.