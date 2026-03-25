Dero Market Capitalization Reaches $2.72 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $7.08 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,840.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00671540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00483852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00332912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains. Telegram, Discord, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

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