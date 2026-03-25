Vaulta (A) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.80 Million

Vaulta (A) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $125.02 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vaulta has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,782.66 or 1.00394921 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vaulta

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vaulta

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,630,753,237.0171 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.08045703 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $17,535,736.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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