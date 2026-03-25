9,263 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Purchased by Thayer Financial L.L.C.

Thayer Financial L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Thayer Financial L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.93.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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