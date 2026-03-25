ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

ESE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

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ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $276.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $134.78 and a 12-month high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,178,000 after purchasing an additional 158,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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