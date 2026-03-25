AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $36.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

T stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

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AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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