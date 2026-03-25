ATI (NYSE:ATI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

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ATI Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. ATI has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 2,010.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About ATI

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Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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