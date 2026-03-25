BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,910 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 26th total of 8,891 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XB remained flat at $38.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

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BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XB was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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