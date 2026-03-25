Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Short Interest Down 66.2% in March

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,181 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 26th total of 9,414 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

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Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.0942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

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