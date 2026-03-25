Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Issue $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.5%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$133.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$76.17 and a 52-week high of C$143.80.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

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