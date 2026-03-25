VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 87.74% and a return on equity of 75.96%.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,927. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

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VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised VOC Energy Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC’s structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust’s asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

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