Top Blockchain Stocks To Research – March 25th

Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or asset holdings are substantially tied to blockchain technology or cryptocurrencies. For investors this includes pure-play blockchain developers, crypto miners and exchanges, payment processors using distributed ledgers, or firms holding digital assets — offering targeted exposure to blockchain growth but also to sector-specific risks like regulatory uncertainty, technology adoption challenges, and crypto price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.
Core Scientific (CORZ)
Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR
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