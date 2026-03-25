HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James Financial

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded HF Sinclair from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

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HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 896,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.83. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,764,000 after buying an additional 298,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 130,338 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

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HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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