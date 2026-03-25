Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Norman Broadbent had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Norman Broadbent Stock Performance

NBB stock traded down GBX 4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.15. 4,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251. Norman Broadbent has a 1 year low of GBX 73.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 260. The company has a market cap of £4.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

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About Norman Broadbent

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Norman Broadbent is a professional services firm focused on executive search, senior interim management solutions and bespoke leadership advisory services working across the UK and internationally.

Established as the first UK-headquartered search firm in 1979, the firm has a 40+ year track record of shaping leadership across industries including Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, Life Sciences, Investor and TMT.

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