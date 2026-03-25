Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Issues Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Maxus Realty Trust stock remained flat at $77.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.10.

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About Maxus Realty Trust

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Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership (“MOLP”), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust’s liabilities.

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