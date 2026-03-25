Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Issues Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.
Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Maxus Realty Trust stock remained flat at $77.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.10.
About Maxus Realty Trust
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