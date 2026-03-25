Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Drops By 78.3%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,846 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 26th total of 13,144 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Eramet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Eramet Stock Performance

About Eramet

OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 2,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360. Eramet has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

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Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

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